Jurgen Klopp Reveals Plans to Combat Defensive Injury Crisis Over Busy Festive Period

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he could use midfielder Fabinho as a makeshift centre-back in the coming weeks, as he looks to combat a defensive injury crisis.

Centre backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are currently injured, with Dejan Lovren's patchy fitness record also casting doubts over his ability to play every game during a busy festive period.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I hope Dejan can play them all but I don't know in the moment. It looks really good," Klopp is quoted as saying by LiverpoolFC.com ahead of Friday night's clash with Wolves.

"We don't really have options. But Fabinho can play at centre-half as well so that's good."

One option might have been to call upon academy graduates. Nathaniel Phillips would have been one such player to consider, but the 21-year-old is also nursing an injury problem.

"Nat Phillips is injured as well, which is a real shame. We may have to think about other options like three at the back with two midfielders or stuff like that," Klopp explained.

Georginio Wijnaldum has also played as part of a back three in the past.

It had been suggested that the injuries to Gomez and Matip might force Liverpool to dip into the transfer market for extra cover at the back, but the Reds boss has all but ruled that out as the pair will be back before the end of January.

"I would say no but I don't know exactly what will happen until the transfer window closes. In the moment it looks that Joe and Joel will be back before the window closes so why should we do that?" he commented.

"Could we get somebody just for January with the quality we need? I am not sure that is possible."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

After facing Wolves on Friday, Liverpool will then host Newcastle on Boxing Day, finish the calendar year with a heavyweight clash against Arsenal and start the new year with an even bigger games against main title rivals Manchester City.