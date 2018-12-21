Jurgen Klopp Reveals Plans to Combat Defensive Injury Crisis Over Busy Festive Period

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he could use midfielder Fabinho as a makeshift centre-back in the coming weeks, as he looks to combat a defensive injury crisis.

Centre backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are currently injured, with Dejan Lovren's patchy fitness record also casting doubts over his ability to play every game during a busy festive period.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I hope Dejan can play them all but I don't know in the moment. It looks really good," Klopp is quoted as saying by LiverpoolFC.com ahead of Friday night's clash with Wolves.

"We don't really have options. But Fabinho can play at centre-half as well so that's good."

One option might have been to call upon academy graduates. Nathaniel Phillips would have been one such player to consider, but the 21-year-old is also nursing an injury problem.

"Nat Phillips is injured as well, which is a real shame. We may have to think about other options like three at the back with two midfielders or stuff like that," Klopp explained.

Georginio Wijnaldum has also played as part of a back three in the past.

It had been suggested that the injuries to Gomez and Matip might force Liverpool to dip into the transfer market for extra cover at the back, but the Reds boss has all but ruled that out as the pair will be back before the end of January.

"I would say no but I don't know exactly what will happen until the transfer window closes. In the moment it looks that Joe and Joel will be back before the window closes so why should we do that?" he commented.

"Could we get somebody just for January with the quality we need? I am not sure that is possible."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

After facing Wolves on Friday, Liverpool will then host Newcastle on Boxing Day, finish the calendar year with a heavyweight clash against Arsenal and start the new year with an even bigger games against main title rivals Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)