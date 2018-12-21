Mauricio Pochettino Provides Fitness Update on Key Duo Ahead of Festive Fixture Crunch

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is unsure whether or not Mousa Dembélé will return from injury in time for January. 

The Belgian midfielder last made an appearance in early November when Tottenham defeated Wolves 3-2 at Molineux. However, he has since missed six Premier League games and seems set to miss another month's worth of fixtures.

When questioned about whether Dembélé would feature over the festive period, Pochettino answered: "No. I think until January we will see. It's evolution."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

He continued: "Close? I don't know if it means one week, two week or one month. We need to asses him day-by-day, but I think in January he's not going to be ready. Maybe he will be ready to start to train with the team, but not at a level to play."

Dembélé's injury, coupled with Victor Wanyama's absence, has meant that rookie Oliver Skipp has been forced into action. Having made his full Premier League debut against Burnley, the Englishman has a real lack of experience and Pochettino will be keen to have Dembélé and Wanyama back as soon as possible.

However, the Spurs manager was more hopeful about the fitness of Jan Vertonghen, who sat out the victory against Burnley with a thigh injury which he sustained against Barcelona.

VI-Images/GettyImages

On the Belgian defender, Pochettino said: "I was talking this morning with him. He feels like he's fit but there’s still some point where it still hurts him. He's recovering well and we'll see. Hopefully as soon as possible."

Starting with an away game to Everton, Tottenham will play five games in the space of 14 games as the festive fixture list starts to heat up. Sat just six points behind first placed Liverpool, Spurs could position themselves firmly in the title race if they can escape this gruelling run of fixtures unscathed.

However, an away trip to Goodison Park to face Everton is a tricky start. The Toffees have been tough at home this campaign and have lost just twice in front of their own fans. Spurs will have to be at their very best to wrap three points up for Christmas.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)