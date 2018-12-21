Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits He Would 'Love' Man Utd Manager Role on Full-Time Basis

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he would "love" the job on a permanent basis, but has not discussed the possibility with the club after taking over.

Solskjaer will see United through to the end of the season, and appears to have made an immediate impact following his appointment earlier this week - with one report claiming he has already 'lifted' the whole club.

United are reported to have an option to take Solskjaer from Norwegian club Molde full time if he succeeds, but it's not believed to be the intention. Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino is the top target.

However, Solskjaer held his first media conference on Friday morning, and was asked on the possibility of staying on, responding, via the Mirror: "When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah, I’m happy to help out’.

"Of course, my job now is just for the next six months is to do as well and move the club forward as well as I can.

"I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United, so of course I’m one of them but it’s not something that we’ve talked about. They’re going to do a process now for the next six months.

"I didn’t think twice when Man Utd signed me as a player and I didn’t this time either. This is an honour and a privilege."

A report from the Daily Mail described on Friday how the 'oppressive atmosphere of Jose Mourinho’s final months in charge began to ebb away' as soon as Solskjaer arrived at United's Carrington training base for his first day in the job on Thursday morning.

It is said the first thing he did was to present a large bar of Norwegian chocolate to long serving receptionist Kath Phipps, someone who was at the club when Solskjaer first arrived as player more than 22 long years ago.

Paul Pogba in particular has been 'lifted' by Solskjaer's breath of fresh air. Their relationship promises to be crucial in dictating how United fare in the remainder of this season, have a past together. Solskjaer was United's reserve team manager for three years until 2011, at a time when Pogba was a star of the junior ranks.

Pogba was largely still in the youth setup, although he did also play in a handful of games at the higher reserve team level under Solskjaer's management.

And while the Frenchman will be important, Solskjaer maintained on Friday that he wants him and the rest of the players to express themselves.

He added, on his management style: "It’s about getting every player to be at their best, speaking to them [about] philosophy, principles, how we want to play. No matter what team you’re coaching, they all want to have a picture of how you want to play. They're quality players so it will be easier to get players expressing themselves.

"You play with courage, go out there and express your skills, take risks."