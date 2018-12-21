Premier League Striker Names Virgil van Dijk as His Toughest Premier League Opponent

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Premier League and Watford striker Andre Gray has revealed to YouTube sensation Manny that Virgil van Dijk is the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

The Dutchman moved to Liverpool for a whopping £75m last January and immediately set about proving that he was worth his astronomical price tag.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The imperious Dutch defender has helped Liverpool to keep 12 clean sheets in their last 20 Premier League games, and looks worth every penny that the Reds forked out for him last January. 

The clip released by Manny was posted on the day the Reds travelled to Vicarage Road, as they recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory and 10th clean sheet in the process, and in the short clip, Gray and Manny undertake a series of challenges in between interview questions.

In one of those intervening questions, Gray names Van Dijk as his toughest opponent and four of his defining qualities.

"Van Dijk. He's big, he's strong, he's fast and he's good on the ball," admitted Gray, before revealing that Van Dijk's pace completely baffles him, considering the Dutch defender is 6'4.


"I don't know. I just don't where he gets that (his pace) from, he must be eating some good food," Gray said.

Van Dijk and his Liverpool teammates are set to take on Wolves in Friday night's Premier League clash - a game that could be vital as Liverpool look to extend their run in the domestic competition and open up the gap to Manchester City to four points.

