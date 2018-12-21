Spanish Starlet Dani Olmo Favours Move to Liverpool as Milan Baulk at Asking Price

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo is thought to be keen on a move to Liverpool, as reports in Italy claim that Milan aren't keen on the €25m asking price placed on the player's head.

Both the Reds and the Rossoneri were rumoured to be keen on a move for the 20-year-old Spaniard in the summer, but a move didn't materialise. His value has since skyrocketed due to impressive displays in the Croatian First Division and the Europa League. 

DENIS LOVROVIC/GettyImages

CalcioMercato report that Milan hold an interest in the player, but are only willing to go as high as €20m plus bonuses, considering the fee in question was thought to be around half of that in the summer.

They claim that Milan remain in talks over the player, but Liverpool haven't yet given up their interest, and the Premier League leaders are the favoured destination of the former Barcelona youth player. 

Given the various reports linking them with a move for an attacking midfielder after the Nabil Fekir move collapsed in the summer, it would come as little surprise to see the Reds move for the 20-year-old. 

Since joining from the Barça youth ranks in 2014, Olmo has netted 18 goals and registered 19 assists in 84 appearances for the Croatian champions. 

His impressive performances have helped them to an 11 point lead over second placed Osijek in the domestic standings this season, and they also cruised to Europa League knockout football in impressive fashion, going undefeated to take 14 points from a possible 18 in Group D.

