Timo Werner a 'Serious' Target for Liverpool as Reds Challenge Bayern Munich for Germany Star

Liverpool are thought to have entered the race to sign Timo Werner, with the German press reporting that the Reds have scouted the player in recent weeks, and are seriously considering a move for the RB Leipzig forward.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances for Leipzig so far this season, as they sit fourth in the Bundesliga table behind third-placed Bayern Munich. With his contract up at the end of next season and no agreement in place to extend as yet, it's thought that Leipzig would consider his sale in the summer.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

It's this that Liverpool, along with their Champions League last-16 opponents Bayern, are reportedly hoping to take advantage of, with German outlet Abendzeitung claiming that Werner is a 'serious topic of conversation' at Anfield, and that Liverpool scouts were present at Leipzig's recent 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The player himself has given both clubs some encouragement this year, hinting after Wednesday's defeat to Bayern that there is only one club in Germany that he would consider moving to - insinuating that a move to the champions could be on the cards.

"There are other clubs in the picture. If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question," he said.

The Liverpool links come after Werner admitted earlier this year that he 'dreams' of one day playing in the Premier League - naming the Reds as a potential destination.

While he admitted he would prefer Manchester United if given the option of the two sides, however, that assessment may well have turned since the drastic change in fortunes of the two sides since he spoke to FourFourTwo in April.

“Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me," he said. “Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England. They were the two that I’m a little bit a fan of, because they have so much history. When Alex Ferguson was the coach, United won everything and were outstanding.

“In Liverpool it’s also their stadium and the atmosphere. But when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I'm now at a point where at some stage in the future I'd like to play in a team that wins titles.”