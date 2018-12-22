How to Watch Cardiff City vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Cardiff City vs. Manchester United in Premier League on Saturday.

By Jenna West
December 22, 2018

Cardiff City will host Machester United in Premier League action Saturday.

On Tuesday, United fired manager Jose Mourinho in the midst of the Red Devils' disappointing season. United is coming off of a 3–1 loss to Liverpool and currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League standings.

Cardiff City, who was defeated 3–2 by Watford last week, is in 16th place in the table. The Bluebirds have won three of their last six matches and will look to use playing at home to their advantage. They held the Reds to a 2–2 draw at home in 2013, the last meeting between the two sides.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC and Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

