Chelsea Keen to Offload Loan Flop Michy Batshuayi Permanently With Crystal Palace Interested

Chelsea will look to resolve Michy Batshuayi’s future in January, with a potential permanent departure from Stamford Bridge reportedly on the cards.

Batshuayi is currently on loan in La Liga with Valencia, having spent the second half of last season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. With the Belgian’s long-term future seemingly unclear, the striker has apparently failed to impress Maurizio Sarri during his spell away from the club.

Chelsea are trying to find a solution for Michy Batshuayi.



His loan with Valencia will probably be cut short. The club have offered him to Crystal Palace, who are interested.



Monaco, AC Milan and AS Roma also sniffing around. #cfc pic.twitter.com/atvnHCbO0n — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 22, 2018

The new Chelsea boss is unlikely to offer the 25-year-old a route back into his plans in west London. According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Blues could seek to settle Batshuayi’s situation during the winter transfer window – with Crystal Palace a potential destination.

It is said that Chelsea will look to cut short Batshuayi’s season-long loan spell with Valencia in order to find the Belgian a permanent move away from the Bridge. A number of clubs including Roma, AC Milan and Monaco are also said to be interested in the striker.

However, links with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are arguably the most intriguing, given that Batshuayi has been able to display his goal scoring abilities to strong effect during his temporary spells away from Chelsea.

Batshuayi scored seven goals in ten Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund after joining the German side on loan last January, earning the forward a place in Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad for the World Cup last summer.

However, the Chelsea outcast has scored just once in La Liga for Valencia this term, seemingly prompting a greater urgency in resolving Batshuayi’s future as soon as possible.

Valencia are looking to cancel Michy Batshuayi's loan deal & he will return back to Chelsea.



Batshuayi under Sarri could be what Chelsea need!#CFC fans what do you think? pic.twitter.com/L4T5tM7CZ3 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 21, 2018

That has apparently led to the forward being offered to cross-London rivals Palace, with Roy Hodgson lacking a recognised centre forward to spearhead his attack.

The Eagles are without Batshuayi’s compatriot Christian Benteke due to injury, meaning that Wilfried Zaha has been forced to become Palace’s focal point in attack this term, despite being better suited to a wider role.

Batshuayi could be an ideal addition to reinvigorate Palace’s front line, but the south London side know they will face stern competition for his signature.