Jan Bednarek Reveals Effect Ralph Hassenhutl Has Had at Southampton Already

Southampton centre half Jan Bednarek has praised the positive impact new manager Ralph Hassenhutl has had on the club - and himself personally.

The 22-year-old had found himself back in the starting lineup for the Saints, and played in the impressive 3-2 win over Arsenal last weekend.

The Poland international had fallen out of favour with previous manager Mark Hughes, playing in just two matches before Hassenhutl's arrival. However, he has since started in both games under the Austrian. The lack of minutes in the previous regime had left the defender frustrated, and beginning to question his future with the club.

Jan Bednarek has been superb for Southampton today. Young CB should be at heart of #SaintsFC defense moving forward. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 16, 2018

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Bednarek explained exactly how the new manger has changed things around St. Mary's.

"What impact has he had on the team? It is the mindset. We have to be brave, on the front foot, risk," Bednarek said. “That is how we are going to play so our opponents are going to suffer against us. It is really good for the team to have his energy on the sidelines.”

Mentality seems to be the key word for the young defender, who has employed a mental coach to aid with his development as a player.

"At this level there is no difference between players,” he said when talking about Damian Salwin, who is also the Polish national team's psychologist.

“Only details will decide so I decided that was a really good step. You can improve in the gym, on the pitch but also your mind. He helped give me more calm in my head. I can be more focused even when I make a mistake."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Having achieved a lifelong dream of playing for Poland, Bednarek now has his sights set on establishing himself as a Premier League player.

“Becoming a first XI player in the Premier League. That's my main goal [now]. I couldn't have imagined that [when I was a kid]. When you are in Poland it is really difficult to come to the Premier League because there are not many over here. That wasn't even a dream. You only play in the Premier League on FIFA!”