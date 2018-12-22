Jurgen Klopp Reveals He Has Only One Selfie on His Phone as He Names His GOAT

It may be unsurprising to hear that Jurgen Klopp has a fanboy side to him. The Liverpool manager is one of the most charismatic coaches in world football, with his excitable touchline antics never failing to generate talking points.

So when he met his boyhood idol Pele, it's easy to see why the German would get so excited.

Klopp revealed in a Q&A at the LFC Foundation, via LFCTV, that Pele is his 'GOAT' and that whilst working as a pundit for German TV during the 2006 World Cup, he got a chance to meet the Brazilian legend.

“I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well...” 👀



Jürgen Klopp’s special Q&A at the @LFCFoundation Gala dinner premieres tonight. 🙌🙌



📺 21:30 GMT on LFCTV & LFCTV GO: https://t.co/DAxFjfdrlB pic.twitter.com/6aKseUcsE9 — LFCTV (@LFCTV) December 22, 2018

Klopp said: "My father always told me, whatever people say in the future, Pele was the best.

"I'm not the type of guy who gets nervous actually, but I was sweating like crazy in that moment."

When it comes to the modern day greats, the Liverpool manager appears to be more collected. Although, the only selfie on Klopp's phone isn't with his wife or any family member but with Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

"I only have one selfie on my smartphone. That's with Messi," Klopp continued, before adding "Cristiano [Ronaldo] was in the room as well."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The Argentine magician may go down in history as the greatest player to ever play the game, so if you're going to break a no selfie rule for anybody, it may as well be Messi. That will be one to show the grandkids.

Messi's unofficial arch nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo happened to be in the room when this meeting occurred, but Klopp wasn't interested in the Portugal captain. Maybe his Liverpool loyalty prevented him fraternising with a Manchester United legend.