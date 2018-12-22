Mauricio Pochettino Insists it's 'Too Early' for Premier League Title Talk at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that it is too early to talk about the north London outfit as genuine title contenders this season, insisting that Liverpool and Manchester City are still favourites to win the Premier League.

Spurs have come on leaps and bounds since Pochettino took over in north London, establishing themselves as regular finishers inside the Premier League's top four - earning plaudits all around for their style of play.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Spurs came close to winning their first league title since 1961 three seasons ago before missing out to Leicester City, but this year they're within touching distance of top spot and are once again being tipped as title challengers.

Pochettino believes title talk is premature however, with the Argentine instead insisting that the season still has a long way to run.

"Today it’s impossible to guess if we are going to have a chance to fight for the title," Pochettino said, quoted by BT Sport.

"I think the most important is the belief and fight to compete in every single game and be there.

"It’s important to be there until the end. Today there is still a lot of games to play and it’s so early in the season. We are still involved in all the competitions. The circumstance, a lot of things can happen. It’s still early to talk about if we are a candidate or not.

"We are in a good position, a position to give us a chance to fight for the title. In the same way, we are involved in all competitions and it will be tough. It’s not an excuse, but we need to go step-by-step and believe in our way and try to do the best we can.

"[Liverpool and Manchester City] are the two big candidates to win the league. We are behind with some gap. Then there are Chelsea, Arsenal, and [Manchester] United. Of course, there is still a long way until the end of the season. It is normal for people to consider Liverpool and Man City the two big candidates to win the Premier League.”

If Tottenham are going to challenge for the Premier League title this season, they will also have to learn how to juggle the workload of being in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Spurs have been drawn against Chelsea in the semi finals of the Carabao, while Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund await Pochettino's side in the knockout stages of the Champions League.