Nuno Espirito Santo Unhappy With Wolves' 'Lack of Focus' During Defeat to Liverpool

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo lamented his side's 'lack of focus' during key moments of their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Despite having the better of the chances in the first-half, Mohamed Salah's 11th league goal of the season meant Wolves were trailing at half-time, before Virgil van Dijk's first Premier League goal for the Reds in the second-half confirmed the loss for the hosts.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

It would be his team's defending that irked the Wolves boss after game, especially during both goals, which initially stemmed from set-piece situations.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The way we conceded doesn't give me any joy at all.

"It was a good game. There were chances for both teams in the first half, we could have done better in the final third and with final decisions.

Wolves defeated but not disgraced tonight as they fall short against an exceptional @LFC side. @Nuno's men quickly back in action as they travel to Craven Cottage to take on @FulhamFC on Boxing Day.



🐺👊 pic.twitter.com/JsMltxLHJ6 — Wolves (@Wolves) December 21, 2018

"The only thing that gives me something to think about is the way we conceded. After a set-piece, a second ball, it's a total lack of focus that we lost in that moment so we have to look at that and analyse that moment."

The defeat sees Wolves remain in seventh place, although they could slip to as low as 11th depending on the rest of the results in the Premier League over the weekend.

As well as the way his side conceded, Nuno noted his team's inability to take their chances in the final third, which he hopes can change in the games to come, with their next fixture coming against Fulham on Boxing Day.

He added: "We arrived at the box and there was a lack of composure. Maybe [we were] rushed, but it takes time."