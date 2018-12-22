Valencia & Bologna Enter Race to Sign West Ham Centre Back Angelo Ogbonna

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Valencia and Bologna are leading candidates to sign West Ham's Italian centre back Angelo Ogbonna, according to reports. 

The former Juventus defender has fallen down the pecking order at the London Stadium, with his minutes largely restricted to Carabao Cup appearances in 2018/19. As a result, he could be available for transfer when the window reopens in January.

Ogbonna is entering his fourth year with the club, after joining from Juventus in 2015. He featured heavily for The Hammers last season, making 32 appearances in the Premier League. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, since the summer arrivals of Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, coupled with the emergence of Declan Rice, Ogbonna has found it much harder to establish himself in the starting lineup, playing just 336 minutes of Premier League football this campaign.

Now according to TransferMarketWeb, Valencia have joined Serie A outfit Bologna in the chase for the 13-cap Italy international.

La Liga strugglers Valencia, who currently sit in 14th after a disappointing start to the season in Spain, would represent a new challenge in and chance at Europa League football for Ogbonna. However, Bologna can offer Ogbonna a return to his native Italy. 

The 30-year-old may yet be required at the London Stadium, as he was brought on from the bench in Saturday's 0-2 defeat to Watford following an injury to Balbuena.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)