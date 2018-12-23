Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Expected to Be Cautious in January Transfer Window Despite Injury Crisis

Arsenal manager Unai Emery may wait until the summer transfer window to bring in new signings despite their current defensive injury crisis, according to Sky Sports transfer-expert Dharmesh Sheth.

The Spanish boss inherited Arsene Wenger's squad when he took over in June and brought in several of his own players as the likes of Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Bernd Leno all moved to the Emirates.

Yet despite adding to his defensive options during his first transfer window in charge by bringing in Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Emery could make further alterations to his squad in the near future.



Arsenal are currently without defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Kostantinos Mavropanos and Hector Bellerin due to injury whilst full-back Nacho Monreal limped off in their 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast as quoted by the Daily Star, journalist Sheth revealed the latest surrounding any possible signings for the Gunners, outlining: "You've got a situation where Unai Emery is putting it out there that Arsenal are looking for players in January.

"You can tell that it's a notoriously difficult to get deals done. I have a feeling that he will be patient and he might wait until the summer.

"He got a lot of business done early in the summer. I think Arsenal's main focus will be to look towards the summer.

"If something comes up in January then perhaps they'll go in and do some business."

According to Sheth, any possible move for a player in the coming weeks could depend on what Emery's aspirations are for the season, as he admitted: "The obvious area that they'd be looking at is the defence.

"They've got so many injuries that players will recover so do they bring in someone just for the short term?

"It depends on what the realistic aim for Arsenal is this season.They are in the mix for the top four.

"Would bringing in an extra defender help them get that top four position and would a player who would walk straight into the Arsenal team be available?

“Unai Emery, from what he's said, he's doubtful he'd be able to get a player of that calibre to come in at this time of year.”

Arsenal may have to utilise central midfielder Granit Xhaka in defence once again when they face Brighton on Boxing Day, as the Gunners continue their push for a top-four finish this season.

The north-London side lost on their last visit to the Amex as goals from Glenn Murray and Lewis Dunk secured a 2-1 victory for the Seagulls in March.

