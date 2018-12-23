Borussia Dortmund Plot Move for Thorgan Hazard as Chelsea Step Up Interest in Christian Pulisic

December 23, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be plotting a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard, as a deal taking Christian Pulisic to Chelsea edges closer to completion.

Brother of Blues talisman Eden, the 25-year-old has been stepping out of his brother's shadow with a series of excellent performances for his side this season - scoring nine goals and contributing six assists in 17 Bundesliga outings. The Belgium international was previously on the books at Chelsea, but failed to make a single appearance for the club.

According to RMC journalist Sacha Tavolieri, BVB boss Lucien Favre has highlighted Hazard as the ideal replacement for Pulisic, should the USA international completed his strongly rumoured switch to Stamford Bridge. Tavolieri claims that no fee has been agreed for Hazard, but that he would be a likely replacement given his similarly tenacious style of wing play.


Chelsea fans may well be buoyed by the news that the Bundesliga leaders are on the hunt for a new winger, given their side's dire need for more quality options such as Pulisic. With Pedro and Willian both now in their 30s, the club are crying out for some fresh talent to enhance their attacking threat.

However, it is widely believed that BVB are not keen to part company with Pulisic in January, and could keep the Blues waiting until the end of the current season to strike a deal. With England starlet Jadon Sancho thriving at the club, Pulisic has become a periphery figure at the Westfalenstadion, and is likely to be sold at some point within the next 12 months.

In other news, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri claimed he was 'surprised' by his side's performance, following their shock 1-0 loss to Leicester City. The former Napoli manager said that his team reacted poorly to going a goal behind, and that he hoped to see an improved performance in the upcoming Boxing Day clash against Watford.

