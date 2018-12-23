Bournemouth Boss Howe Hits Out at 'Absolutely Foolish' Claims He Should Succeed Pochettino at Spurs

Eddie Howe has claimed that suggestions he could replace Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham Hotspur manager next season are 'disrespectful', amid speculation the Argentine boss could take the helm at Old Trafford.

With José Mourinho given his marching orders at United last week, rumours have been circulating as to who will be the next permanent manager of the club. It appears that some reporters have been getting ahead of themselves, with talk of Pochettino going to Old Trafford snowballing into suggestions of candidates to replace the Spurs' boss.

Speaking ahead of his side's Boxing Day clash against Spurs, via Sky Sports, Howe dismissed rumours linking him with a move to the north London club, saying: "Tottenham have an outstanding manager who is doing an unbelievable job. I'm not going to comment on a club that have a manager - it is disrespectful.





"I do not pay it (rumours) any attention whatsoever. I do not give it any credibility. I do not waste my time seeking it, looking at it or thinking about it. It has got absolutely no relevance to me. I always manage like I'm going to be here for the next 100 years. In my long-term thinking, I am always thinking what is best for the club in every decision that I make.

"It is absolutely foolish of me to think of anything other than this club. I am absolutely committed 100 per cent to every minute here. I am working as hard as I can for AFC Bournemouth."





Evidently, Howe has little time for suggestions that he could be leaving the Cherries any time soon. His south coast team have become an established Premier League side in recent times, taking on often superior opposition with a real attacking flair. Howe has been linked with high-profile jobs before, and is widely viewed as one of the best young managers in the league.

In other news, Spurs and Manchester United are both believed to be interested in making a January swoop for Bournemouth's £25m rated forward Joshua King. Both sides are arguably in need of more firepower upfront, with Spurs in particularly lacking depth in the striker position - with just Harry Kane and veteran forward Fernando Llorente to choose from.