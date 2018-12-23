Claude Puel Insists He Has 'Nothing to Prove' Amid Sack Rumours Following 0-1 Win Over Chelsea

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

A defiant Claude Puel insisted that he has 'nothing to prove' after guiding his Leicester City side to a stunning 0-1 victory away to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Puel’s position as Leicester boss had come under intense scrutiny ahead of kickoff at Stamford Bridge, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman was on the brink of losing his job at the King Power Stadium.

However, after Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes to victory over Chelsea on Saturday, Puel insisted (via the Daily Mail): “I have nothing to justify.

“I am the manager of my team and try always to do my best to get the right balance to protect some players, get the best out of other players, and put a team on the pitch with the ability to win the game.”

When prompted on whether the team’s performance was a showing of support for their manager, Puel responded: “I have no comment about this.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I made my work. It’s not all the time easy. But, all the time, it’s important to analyse the games and not just to look at the ranking in the table.

“If we analyse it since the beginning of the season, we’ve had fantastic games and performances sometimes without consistency.

“If Chelsea didn’t perform in all the game today, I think my players were responsible. We came back in the second half with better quality on the ball.

“A fantastic move for the goal and I was happy for Jamie to finish and be clinical. We continued to defend like a team, with 11 players with the right mentality to keep this result.”

Leicester will be looking to follow up their stunning victory at Stamford Bridge as Puel’s side face another huge test in the Premier League at home to champions Manchester City on Boxing Day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)