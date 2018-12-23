Claudio Ranieri Confident Fulham Will Beat the Drop Following Goalless Draw With Newcastle

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Claudio Ranieri is confident that Fulham will be able to avoid relegation this season following their goalless draw with Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers are level on points with Huddersfield at the foot of the Premier League table, but they remain below the Terriers on account of their inferior goal difference.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Whilst Ranieri is under no illusions about the size of the task facing Fulham, he claimed that he is full of optimism for the rest of the campaign.

"I'm a little worried because we are bottom of the league," he told Sky Sports


"But I am very, very positive and I believe that in the end we will be safe."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Up until Saturday, Fulham were the only side in the top four divisions of English football who had failed to have kept a clean sheet all season. They put that to rest and Ranieri claimed to be content with the point.

"I am very satisfied against Newcastle, a very physical club and a very physical match. We played well.

"In the first half we were very sure to keep possession of the ball without creating a very big chance.

"In the second half they had control of the match and they made a lot of crosses - 30 - but without making something. Our keeper never made a save.

"For us it is the first clean sheet of the season and that is very, very important."

Rafa Benitez was left aggrieved when Newcastle were denied a penalty late on in the second half, but Ranieri pointed out that Fulham could have been awarded a spot kick when Jamaal Lascelles appeared to block an Aleksandar Mitrovic shot with his arm. 

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"This evening when [Benitez] watches the television, he might say there wasn't a penalty for Newcastle and maybe it was for us."

