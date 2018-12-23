Ian Wright Labels Liverpool Star 'Best in the World' After Performance Against Wolves

Ian Wright has labelled Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk the best defender in world football after the Dutchman's dominant performance against Wolves on Friday night.

Van DIjk's first goal of the season sealed three points for Liverpool against Wolves, extending their lead at the top of the table to four points following Manchester City's shock 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright hailed the impact that Van Dijk has had on this Liverpool team since signing from Southampton last January.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"The goalkeeper has got to get a mention but Van Dijk has got everything", Wright said, as reported by the Express.

Wright added: "When you consider the amount of top scouts who passed up on him, Southampton have got to get credit and Klopp has got to get credit.

"£75million now looks an absolute snip - he's just got everything. We are talking about the best defender in the world right now"

Responding to this bold claim, Gary Linker questioned: "Would you go that highly?" to which Wright simply responded: "Yes, I would."

Sadio Mane says Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world



Alan Shearer was keen to add praise for Liverpool as a collective unit under Jürgen Klopp after their unbeaten start to the Premier League.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer said: "They've been so impressive - 48 points after 18 games, unbeaten, they've only conceded seven goals. They're looking so, so impressive.

"I went for City at the start of the season and I'm not going to change my mind unlike Wrighty who changes his every week.

"I think at some point they will have a blip when the Champions League starts again but they've been brilliant up to now."

Whilst Liverpool have perhaps not been as scintillating in attack as last season, they have been ruthlessly efficient. The Reds have scored 11 goals less than Manchester City this season but have accrued four more points than their title rivals thus far.

Having conceded just seven goals in 18 Premier League games, Wright's "best defender in the world" claim might have some substance to it.