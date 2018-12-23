Ian Wright Urges More Consistency From Mesut Ozil After 'Brilliant' Performance Against Burnley

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has encouraged Mesut Ozil to replicate his performance against Burnley in future matches after the German produced a classy display on his return to the starting eleven.

Ozil provided a defence-splitting pass for the Gunners' first goal yesterday, setting up full-back Sead Kolasinac who pulled the ball back for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to tap-in.

The 30-year-old was influential throughout the game as Arsenal snapped their two-match losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Burnley, a result that saw them move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Rumours about a possible exit for Ozil from the Emirates started to circulate when he was left on the bench against Bournemouth in November and were escalated in midweek.

Emery made the decision to leave the midfielder out of his squad entirely for their Carabao Cup defeat against Spurs which left many supporters shocked.

Yet any rumours of a possible falling out between Ozil and his manager were dispelled yesterday as he captained his side in what was a first Premier League appearance in nearly a month for the star.

Speaking on Match of the Day as quoted by football.london, Arsenal legend Wright praised the World Cup winner, admitting that: "It's good to see him get the captaincy when you've seen what's happened to him.

"He didn't play against Bournemouth because of his physicality and intensity.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

"When you've got to play against a team like Burnley, and they're going to give you time, that's the kind of game where people say he does well.

"With all the stuff that has been happening with him, with regards to back spasms and not playing the games we want to see him play, it was brilliant play."

Ozil signed a new £350,000 per week contract at the Emirates last January, fees which Wright believes demand more consistency.

"He's [Ozil] somebody who, for me, I don't think Arsenal can afford to have a player like that and have to choose which games he can play due to back spasms or physicality.

"We need him playing."



Arsenal's hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League continues on Boxing Day when they head to the Amex to face Brighton.

The Gunners will be looking to secure their fifth away victory of the season with Ozil likely to spearhead Emery's midfield once again.

