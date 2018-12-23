Man Utd First Team Regular Told Ed Woodward to Sack Jose Mourinho Following Liverpool Defeat

A first team regular at Manchester United is understood to have called Ed Woodward following last Sunday's defeat to Liverpool to tell him to fire Jose Mourinho.

Two days after the disappointing 3-1 loss to Liverpool, Mourinho was given the boot - two-and-a-half years after taking over at United. Former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was then drafted in to take charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis until the end of the season, with his first game in the hot seat ending in a 5-1 victory over Cardiff on Saturday.

A United club source has told The Times that the defeat to Liverpool proved to be the final straw for one unnamed United player, who rang executive vice-chairman Woodward and told him that Mourinho needed to be sacked.

The Times have also claimed that Mourinho was completely unaware that he was going to be fired on Tuesday morning and that he had been called into a meeting with Woodward believing that he would be discussing the club's January transfer window plans.

Whilst Mourinho was apparently aware that his future beyond the end of the season was in jeopardy, he was not expecting to be fired so early on in the season, especially after guiding United to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Woodward is said to have made the decision after a video conference with the club's owners, the Glazer family, on Monday.

The decision was ultimately driven by a number of factors, which included dissatisfaction with the manner of the defeat at Anfield, Mourinho's failure to utilise Paul Pogba at any point during the match and the negativity of the Portuguese manager's post-match comments.