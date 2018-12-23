Massimiliano Allegri Praises 'Extraordinary' Mandzukic After Win Puts Juventus Eight Points Clear

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has described striker Mario Mandzukic as an 'extraordinary player' after the Croatian's goal helped Juventus to a 1-0 win at home to Roma. 

This latest win not only puts the Bianconeri eight points clear at the top of Serie A, but also means that Juventus have made the joint-best start ever to a league season in the top five European leagues. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Having won 16 out of their first 17 games in 2018/19 whilst remaining undefeated in the process, Juve equalled records set by Manchester City last season along with Barcelona in 2012/13. 

Speaking to DAZN (via Football Italia), Allegri said: "We’re Winter Champions, but we haven’t really won anything yet.


“We are doing some good things, we’re in the Champions League Round of 16, but the important thing is to have a good buffer from Napoli in second place.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

“It was a good game, we remained organised when under pressure, Robin Olsen made some fine saves and we played well.

“We had to cause Roma problems and put the pressure on them straight away, as it’s a psychologically fragile side. We should’ve done more after going 1-0 up, as they were really struggling.

“Roma had more possession in the second half, but we didn’t really allow them any chances. I’d say it was a deserved victory.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“He [Mandzukic] is important because he combines physicality and technique. Mandzukic is an extraordinary player.

“Cristiano Ronaldo had several chances today and happened to run into a goalkeeper having a stunning performance. He may well rest in the next match.”

Juventus and Allegri will hoping to extend this unbeaten run well into 2019 as they seek the ultimate prize of winning both the Serie A and Champions League trophies come the season's end. 

Their next fixture sees them travel to Atlanta on Boxing Day, with kick-off at 14:00 GMT. 

