Maurizio Sarri Surprised by 'Strange' Chelsea Response After Falling Behind in Defeat to Leicester

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Maurizio Sarri admitted that he was surprised by the ‘strange’ reaction from his team after falling behind after watching his Chelsea side lose 0-1 at home to Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea’s defeat was their first loss at home in the Premier League this season as Jamie Vardy fired a second half winner for Leicester at Stamford Bridge, following a first half in which the Blues had largely dominated in terms of possession and chances.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Sarri admitted that he was surprised by the way that his team responded to being stunned by Vardy’s strike to put Leicester ahead. 

As quoted by Chelsea’s official website, the Italian said: “I think we played very well for 55 minutes, we played very good football.

“After the goal the reaction was, for me, a strange reaction, not in the right direction, not as a team but as 11 different players and so it was very strange.

“I think we could have done better in the reaction. We only had to continue to play as in the first part of the match, there was time to score without a reaction as a team shocked, as a team in mental confusion.”

Asked for any potential insight as to why Chelsea responded in such a disjointed manner, Sarri responded: “I don’t know. If I knew I would have solved the problem before this match. It’s difficult to understand because we have players with lots of experience.”

Chelsea must pick themselves up quickly following Saturday’s defeat with a packed festive period to follow. The Blues face two consecutive away games in the space of four days, starting with a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Boxing Day.

“It’s important to play again in four days,” Sarri added. “Maybe positive, maybe negative, it depends on our reaction after the match.

“In the match we had a bad reaction, now it depends on the reaction in the next three days, I think it’s important to play immediately.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)