Maurizio Sarri Surprised by 'Strange' Chelsea Response After Falling Behind in Defeat to Leicester

Maurizio Sarri admitted that he was surprised by the ‘strange’ reaction from his team after falling behind after watching his Chelsea side lose 0-1 at home to Leicester City on Saturday.

Chelsea’s defeat was their first loss at home in the Premier League this season as Jamie Vardy fired a second half winner for Leicester at Stamford Bridge, following a first half in which the Blues had largely dominated in terms of possession and chances.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Sarri admitted that he was surprised by the way that his team responded to being stunned by Vardy’s strike to put Leicester ahead.

As quoted by Chelsea’s official website, the Italian said: “I think we played very well for 55 minutes, we played very good football.

“After the goal the reaction was, for me, a strange reaction, not in the right direction, not as a team but as 11 different players and so it was very strange.

“I think we could have done better in the reaction. We only had to continue to play as in the first part of the match, there was time to score without a reaction as a team shocked, as a team in mental confusion.”

FULL-TIME Chelsea 0-1 Leicester



Leicester hold on to claim a big win after Jamie Vardy's second half strike#CHELEI pic.twitter.com/iEAvNBy7Oa — Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2018

Asked for any potential insight as to why Chelsea responded in such a disjointed manner, Sarri responded: “I don’t know. If I knew I would have solved the problem before this match. It’s difficult to understand because we have players with lots of experience.”

Chelsea must pick themselves up quickly following Saturday’s defeat with a packed festive period to follow. The Blues face two consecutive away games in the space of four days, starting with a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Boxing Day.

“It’s important to play again in four days,” Sarri added. “Maybe positive, maybe negative, it depends on our reaction after the match.

“In the match we had a bad reaction, now it depends on the reaction in the next three days, I think it’s important to play immediately.”