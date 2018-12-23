Rafa Benitez Insists Newcastle Were Denied a 'Clear' Penalty During Goalless Draw With Fulham

Rafa Benitez has claimed that Newcastle deserved to be awarded a penalty in the second half of their goalless draw with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Kenedy appeared to have his shirt tugged by Fulham's Joe Bryan, but Newcastle had their appeals waved away by referee Martin Atkinson - much to the frustration of Benitez.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"We had a penalty appeal that was very clear watching from the linesman's position," the Newcastle manager told Sky Sports.





"But we have nothing for us in the last few games, so we have to carry on and try to do something else to win the game."

Whilst Benitez was frustrated with the draw, he was also quick to discuss how pleased he was to avoid defeat, particularly as Fulham were able to fashion themselves some decent opportunities towards the end of the game.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"They defended well and played with five at the back today, so it was not easy for us to find space and create chances, but we still created chances," said Benitez,

"The positive is the last two games we got four points, but still disappointed as it could have been better today, although it could have been worse.

"For me, the main thing is if you cannot win, do not give the other team chances to score.





"We have to put into perspective where we were at the beginning and we are now playing against teams like Fulham and Wolves who have spent a lot of money during the summer.

JAMAAL LASCELLES says that Newcastle United must improve their home form in the second half of the campaign after the Magpies were held to a 0-0 draw by @FulhamFC at St. James’ Park.



👉🏽 https://t.co/TcGv9j2apf #NUFC pic.twitter.com/8njBtBhzKC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 22, 2018

"But we carry on with a group of players who have been doing really well for us, fighting every game, but sometimes in these types of games you can see we need a little bit more and that is what we are looking for."