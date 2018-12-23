Unai Emery Defends His Players Following 'Simulation' Claims During 3-1 Win Over Burnley

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has jumped to the defence of his players following accusations of diving by Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

The Gunners ran out 3-1 winners after a brace from top goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened-up a two goal cushion. Ashley Barnes pulled a goal back for Burnley after 63 minutes before Alex Iwobi sealed the win for Arsenal in added time.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Emery was speaking to the media following the game (via Arsenal's official website) and responded to Dyche's claims of simulation: "No. I do not agree. It is not my spirit, diving, I think, is not correct."

The ex-PSG coach did admit the introduction of a video referee will help officials spot simulation: "I think VAR is coming here in the future and I think this will help the referees, because the referees can make mistakes, like us."

The Gunners boss was full of praise for Burnley and admitted the Clarets were more 'physical and stronger' than his side: "They are a very organised team with one very, very clear characteristic in their game plan. But we respect that and also, we need to adapt for these moments: long balls, second actions and duels with the body.

"They are more physical than us, that’s normal, but we knew these situations in the game in the 90 minutes and we wanted to impose our moments with possession, with good movement on the pitch, moving the ball quickly.

"Burnley are a very good team with an organised coach but we also need to play our moment. Physically they are stronger than us. We worked very well and I’m happy with the commitment."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Emery also praised Mesut Ozil's performance after the German international was recalled to the starting XI and made captain after being absent in recent weeks: "Very good response. I think he played like we needed, today. His skills, his commitment with us today was very good and he helped us." he added.