West Ham Fans Go Mad Over Lukasz Fabianski's Performance in 2-0 Defeat to Watford

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

West Ham succumbed to a surprising 2-0 home defeat to Watford on Saturday as they put in a below-par performance. However, despite conceding twice, Lukasz Fabianski was hailed by the Hammers' fans on social media.

Manuel Pellegrini's side went a goal down after 30 minutes, with Troy Deeney dispatching a penalty. West Ham simply couldn't recover from that point on and Gerard Deulofeu sealed all three points for Watford in the 87th minute.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Nevertheless, the defeat could have been much more embarrassing had it not been for Fabianski, who has shown some of his best form this season. The Polish shot-stopper produced a string of excellent saves, including a particularly special stop to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Fabianksi's performance did not go unnoticed amongst the Hammers faithful.

This Hammers' supporter seemingly concurs:

Fabianski was a popular choice for West Ham's Man of the Match:

Oh, and that save from Doucoure:

West Ham have a relatively average defensive record so far this season, having conceded 27 goals in 18 games thus far. However, Fabianski has often prevented an average record turning into an abysmal one.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2014, the Polish goalkeeper has gone from strength to strength. Despite Swansea's relegation last campaign, the only reason they even remained in contention for Premier League survival was thanks to the form of Fabianski.

Fabianski has certainly carried that impressive form into his new chapter at West Ham and the Gunners must be regretting their decision to let him go now. Indeed, Arsenal also sold Wojciech Szczęsny who is now the starting goalkeeper for Juventus - nightmare.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

West Ham's defeat on Saturday now means that they are 12th in the table, which represents a disappointing start to the season given how much they spent in the summer transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)