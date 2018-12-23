West Ham Fans Go Mad Over Lukasz Fabianski's Performance in 2-0 Defeat to Watford

West Ham succumbed to a surprising 2-0 home defeat to Watford on Saturday as they put in a below-par performance. However, despite conceding twice, Lukasz Fabianski was hailed by the Hammers' fans on social media.

Manuel Pellegrini's side went a goal down after 30 minutes, with Troy Deeney dispatching a penalty. West Ham simply couldn't recover from that point on and Gerard Deulofeu sealed all three points for Watford in the 87th minute.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Nevertheless, the defeat could have been much more embarrassing had it not been for Fabianski, who has shown some of his best form this season. The Polish shot-stopper produced a string of excellent saves, including a particularly special stop to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Fabianksi's performance did not go unnoticed amongst the Hammers faithful.

What a save FABIANSKI !!!!!!!!!! — Pellegrini Enthusiast (@BilicOUT_) December 22, 2018

Only decent players today were Masuaku, Antonio and Fabianski rest weren’t at it — Xande (@GoldXandeSilva) December 22, 2018

Poor result today but didn’t get the breaks that we’d had in the last few games. Referee Lee Mason with a bewildering performance. Fabianski very good today. Carroll is not even an impact sub any more - offered nothing in the 25 mins he was on, hope MP can see this #COYI — Stuart Knapman (@SJKnapman) December 22, 2018

Nice to see Fabianski and Foster thriving. Definitely v underrated. You look at all these expensive keepers making huge mistakes whereas ours are very consistent. — Louis (@PATTERN0) December 22, 2018

This Hammers' supporter seemingly concurs:

Fabianski got be most under rated goal keeper in the league — AP (@AP_1518) December 23, 2018

Fabianski was a popular choice for West Ham's Man of the Match:

Fabianski again what a singing my MOTM. Says a lot when your keeper is man of the match 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Greg hobbs (@GH90whu) December 22, 2018

Fabianski best player, masu second Anderson third only players who tried. — Matt⚒ ANTONIO OUT OF MY CLUB 🚫 (@ttaMahplA) December 22, 2018

Oh, and that save from Doucoure:

Nah that save from Fabianski was one of the best I’ve seen this season — 7 (@drinalexi5) December 22, 2018

West Ham have a relatively average defensive record so far this season, having conceded 27 goals in 18 games thus far. However, Fabianski has often prevented an average record turning into an abysmal one.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2014, the Polish goalkeeper has gone from strength to strength. Despite Swansea's relegation last campaign, the only reason they even remained in contention for Premier League survival was thanks to the form of Fabianski.

Fabianski has certainly carried that impressive form into his new chapter at West Ham and the Gunners must be regretting their decision to let him go now. Indeed, Arsenal also sold Wojciech Szczęsny who is now the starting goalkeeper for Juventus - nightmare.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

West Ham's defeat on Saturday now means that they are 12th in the table, which represents a disappointing start to the season given how much they spent in the summer transfer window.