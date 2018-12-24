Fulham vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Fulham welcome Wolves to Craven Cottage for their Boxing Day Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

While on paper this doesn't look likely to be a Boxing Day belter, it's a day that always springs a few surprises in the Premier League. With the congested fixture list well and truly in motion, tired legs come into play and that tends to equal goals.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The two sides have conceded a combined total of 63 goals in the league so far, with Fulham culpable for around 66% of the strikes conceded. The chances of this game ending 0-0 are minimal. 

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 26 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST)
Where Is It Played? Craven Cottage
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event
Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Fulham go into this festive fixture relatively injury-free. Midfielder Zambo Anguissa has suffered a knock and is expected to return for the New Year, but the Wolves game will come too early for the Cameroonian. 

Teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon, meanwhile, is struggling with a groin injury and his fitness will be touch-and-go. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves have even fewer injuries to worry about for this game, with just the one absentee. Portuguese midfielder Diogo Jota suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth and is not expected to recover in time to face Claudio Ranieri's side. 

Predicted Lineups

Fulham Rico; Odoi, Mawson, Ream; Christie, Chambers, Seri, Bryan; Cairney, Mitrovic, Schürrle.
Wolves Patrício; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Gibbs-White, Jiménez, Costa.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have faced each other 90 times in their respective histories, with Wolves coming out on top overall. The Wanderers have won 42 of these fixtures compared to Fulham's 26 victories.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The Whites have been inferior in recent history as well. In the last seven meetings between the two clubs, Fulham have won just once, which came in a 2-0 victoty in the Championship last season. In this time, the team from west London have conceded 18 goals to Wolves.

Recent Form

Since Claudio Ranieri took charge of Fulham their form has only slightly improved. The Italian's reign has thus far produced one victory and two draws, with the Cottagers still bottom of the Premier League. 

However, a 0-0 draw away to Newcastle was Fulham's first league clean sheet of the season and could perhaps be a sign of greater defensive solidity in the future. 

Wolves, meanwhile, have been hit and miss recently. Having lost twice in a row, the Wanderers bounced back with three wins on the trot but were then beaten convincingly at home by an impressive Liverpool. Sitting tenth in the table, Nuno Espírito Santo will be relatively pleased thus far. 

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures:

Fulham Wolves
Newcastle 0-0 Fulham (22/12) Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (21/12)
Fulham 0-2 West Ham (15/12) Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth (15/12)
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham (8/12) Newcastle 1-2 Wolves (9/12)
Fulham 1-1 Leicester City (5/12) Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (5/12)
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (2/12) Cardiff 2-1 Wolves (30/11)

Prediction

With Fulham already four points short off safety, Ranieri's side need to start picking up some wins and quickly. The Cottagers are currently five games without a victory and have shipped nine goals in that time.

Whilst Fulham's recent clean sheet against Newcastle was an encouraging sign for Ranieri, this Wolves team are a different beast to the Magpies. The Wanderers boast the joint-best defence outside the top four, whilst also possessing a lethal counter-attack.

With all of this in mind, Wolves will be the favourites to win this game and ruin Fulham's festive fun.


Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Wolves

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)