Huddersfield Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl Gives Gloomy Assessment of Terriers' Situation

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Huddersfield shot-stopper Jonas Lossl has revealed that the club's current situation is 'definitely the worst point' since he joined from Mainz 18 months ago.

The Terriers are only separated from the foot of the table on goal difference after losing five consecutive Premier League games, including defeats to bottom half sides Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton – and Lossl admitted it's been a difficult time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Lossl was speaking to the media (via BT Sport) following the Terriers' latest defeat on Saturday, being toppled 3-1 at home to Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton, saying: “It’s definitely the worst point we’ve had in the 18 months that I’ve been here. But I think we have to show what character we’re made of. We have to stand together as a team and as a club as well.

“I really do think that we can turn this around, because we have performed very well this season, and we have the quality in the team. If we want to turn it around, we need to stay positive. I don’t want to go down.”

Despite his side losing their last five fixtures, the Danish international urged fans to keep the faith, adding: “These guys in the stands are loyal as always and we really do need them. We need them to believe as much as us.

"We saw in moments in the second half what difference it really makes when all of us stand together."

The Terriers number one has been a regular between the sticks this season, lining up in 16 of the club's 18 Premier League fixtures after finding himself on the bench for the opening two games of the season. Lossl could have another difficult afternoon on Boxing Day as Huddersfield travel to a resurgent Manchester United side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)