Huddersfield Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl Gives Gloomy Assessment of Terriers' Situation

Huddersfield shot-stopper Jonas Lossl has revealed that the club's current situation is 'definitely the worst point' since he joined from Mainz 18 months ago.

The Terriers are only separated from the foot of the table on goal difference after losing five consecutive Premier League games, including defeats to bottom half sides Newcastle, Brighton and Southampton – and Lossl admitted it's been a difficult time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Lossl was speaking to the media (via BT Sport) following the Terriers' latest defeat on Saturday, being toppled 3-1 at home to Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton, saying: “It’s definitely the worst point we’ve had in the 18 months that I’ve been here. But I think we have to show what character we’re made of. We have to stand together as a team and as a club as well.

“I really do think that we can turn this around, because we have performed very well this season, and we have the quality in the team. If we want to turn it around, we need to stay positive. I don’t want to go down.”

Despite his side losing their last five fixtures, the Danish international urged fans to keep the faith, adding: “These guys in the stands are loyal as always and we really do need them. We need them to believe as much as us.

"We saw in moments in the second half what difference it really makes when all of us stand together."

The Terriers number one has been a regular between the sticks this season, lining up in 16 of the club's 18 Premier League fixtures after finding himself on the bench for the opening two games of the season. Lossl could have another difficult afternoon on Boxing Day as Huddersfield travel to a resurgent Manchester United side.