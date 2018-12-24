Jurgen Klopp Reveals Liverpool's (Lack of) Plans for January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he's 'very happy' with his current squad but hasn't ruled out making any signings in the January transfer window.

The Reds currently hold a four point lead at the top of the Premier League after amassing 48 points from their opening 18 games in the league, while last season's Champions League runners up have secured their place in this season's round of 16.

FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-LIVERPOOL

After spending over £175m in the summer on Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri, Klopp insisted he is content with the group of players he has at his disposal, although admitted the 'door is open' to make signings in January should he need to.

As quoted by the club's official website, he said: "I’m very happy with what I’ve got and what I have, but how I said, we don’t know and that’s the only little bit why I keep the door open because if some things happen then we need to have a look.

"Well, if a few more things happen then we need to have a look because there are a monstrous number of games still and it’s really important that we can always react.

"But as long as we can react then it’s all good, but how I said, if something will dramatically change then we need to have a look, that’s all. If nothing happens, then I would say we will not do anything."

Liverpool face Newcastle at Anfield on Boxing Day, as they look to maintain their strong start to the campaign when they face opposition they haven't lost to at home in the league since 1994. 

The current Premier League leaders have received some welcome news ahead of the game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold set to return to action after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

