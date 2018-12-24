Leicester to Offer Wes Morgan New Contract to Avoid Club Captain's Summer Departure

Leicester City are reportedly set to offer club captain Wes Morgan a new contract, with the Jamaican international having less than six months remaining on his current deal.

Morgan has made 16 appearances in all competitions this campaign and remains a leader on and off the pitch for the Foxes.

"We played this game with confidence and the right mentality."



A delighted Claude Puel's #CheLei verdict... 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 22, 2018

Reports in The Sun (via the Leicester Mercury) reveal that Leicester expect their captain to remain with the club and that they will 'open talks over a new deal shortly.'

If reports turn into reality, the news will come as an early Christmas present to Leicester fans who were already in celebratory mood as Morgan helped the Foxes to upset the odds at Stamford Bridge last weekend, beating Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea 1-0 courtesy of a Jamie Vardy goal - ending the Blues' unbeaten home run in the process.

Despite Morgan turning 35 this January, he remains a stalwart in the Leicester defence having made 14 league appearances this season. Manager Claude Puel has an abundance of centre-backs in his squad including Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, so it is testament to Morgan's hard work that he remains first choice.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Morgan was an integral part of Leicester's title winning campaigning, captaining the Foxes to one of the greatest sporting triumphs in recent history. Morgan played all 38 Premier League games and formed a formidable defensive partnership with veteran defender Robert Huth.

He joined Leicester in 2012 from Nottingham Forest when they were in the second division and has enjoyed astonishing success with the club, going on to make over 250 appearances with the club, which will remember Morgan as a legend.