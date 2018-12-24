Marco Silva Names 'Turning Point' in Everton's 6-2 Battering at Home to Spurs

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Marco Silva has cited Dominic Calvert-Lewin's disallowed goal as the turning point in Everton's 2-6 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday.

The Toffees had put themselves ahead early on through Theo Walcott and looked to have doubled their lead through Calvert-Lewin, but the goal was ruled out after referee Paul Tierney declared that the forward had pushed Davinson Sanchez in the back before heading the ball home.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We started well and the second goal is a key moment in the game," Silva told Sky Sports. "The referee saw something there. Then, after that, we made a big, big mistake and gave them a moment to equalise.


"After that moment we have to keep our composure and shape, we have to keep playing in our way and being aggressive, but we kept making mistakes and you can't do that against a team like Tottenham.

"We feel really bad, as we should. We wanted to achieve something different and tried to give our fans different feelings."

The defeat extended Everton's run without a win to five games, but Silva insisted that his side will stick together during their rough spell.

"When something like this happens we have to forget the top six and wins against them. We did so well in previous matches against them but we have to improve and when we play them again we have to be able to compete, nothing more.

"I'm not here to say one or the other. We win together and when we lose and make mistakes we have to be together too.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Tottenham played faster than us and we have to look and realise why it happened. When we played the first 20 minutes so well before it went 1-1."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)