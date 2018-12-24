Sead Kolasinac Claims Arsenal Teammate Mesut Ozil Silenced Critics With Burnley Display

Sead Kolasinac believes Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil 'quietened a few critics' with his impressive performance against Burnley on Saturday.

Ozil was left out of Arsenal's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham last week as a 'tactical decision', but Unai Emery insisted that the German has a future at the club and he inspired Arsenal to a hard-fought win at the weekend on his first start for six weeks.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Kolasinac, who was named man of the match after playing a part in the first two goals, said that nobody within the club takes notice of Ozil's detractors.

"That's the case when you're a big star, like Mesut is," said Kolasinac, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"Of course there are always negative headlines but, as a team, we don't pay attention to them and Mesut doesn't either. That's what's most important. We're all behind Mesut - all the staff, all the players.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"If negative things are written, then that's just what happens. In life, not everything is positive - sometimes there are negatives written about you too, and he's had that.

"But with his performance [against Burnley] he's quietened a few critics."

Ozil captained Arsenal for the fifth time this season on Saturday. Some people have suggested that the German is not a natural leader but Kolasinac insists that he is.

"Mesut's not the sort of player who will scream at you in public just to show the people on the outside that he tries to push us on," he added.

"He'll speak in the dressing room, he'll go to every player individually. With his quality, he brings a lot to this team. He's very important for us as a captain and as a player."

Arsenal face Brighton, Liverpool and Fulham over the festive period.