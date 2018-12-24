Watford Duo Lay Out Hopes for Rest of Season After Fast Start Leaves Europa Door Open

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Long-serving Watford duo Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart have insisted that they will not be getting carried away, after their win at West Ham lifted them up to seventh in the Premier League.

The Hornets' 2-0 victory saw Javi Gracia's side briefly move up to sixth, before Manchester United's win away at Cardiff saw them fall down a place.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Despite sitting just two points off a possible Europa League spot for next season, club stalwarts Deeney and Cathcart have revealed they are keeping their feet on the ground after previous years of disappointment.


Northern Ireland international Cathcart admitted: "Since I've come to the club it's been an uphill scale. We got promoted in the first year and we've managed to stabilise ourselves in the Premier League.

"We've added top-quality players since we've been here and it's just a pleasure to play for the club. Things are going really well."

He added: "But we can't rest on our laurels too much. We need to take each game as it comes because we have a game against Chelsea in a couple of days. We have an experienced squad who have been in England quite a while now. We know we can't look too far ahead.

"Things can change very quick. If you're not 100 per cent every game then you won't pick up points. We've definitely learned from that the last few seasons."

Club captain Deeney, who has been with Watford since 2010, added that the players were not concerning themselves with outside expectations, and are more focused on continuing their hard work on the pitch.

He revealed: "I let everybody else do the ambitions. We know what we have got in the dressing room. We are not a bad outfit. But we've got to keep doing what we're doing, be a bit arrogant in terms of knowing what we have got, but humble enough to know you have to work hard to win this league."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)