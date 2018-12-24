Watford Duo Lay Out Hopes for Rest of Season After Fast Start Leaves Europa Door Open

Long-serving Watford duo Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart have insisted that they will not be getting carried away, after their win at West Ham lifted them up to seventh in the Premier League.

The Hornets' 2-0 victory saw Javi Gracia's side briefly move up to sixth, before Manchester United's win away at Cardiff saw them fall down a place.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Despite sitting just two points off a possible Europa League spot for next season, club stalwarts Deeney and Cathcart have revealed they are keeping their feet on the ground after previous years of disappointment.





Northern Ireland international Cathcart admitted: "Since I've come to the club it's been an uphill scale. We got promoted in the first year and we've managed to stabilise ourselves in the Premier League.

"We've added top-quality players since we've been here and it's just a pleasure to play for the club. Things are going really well."

He added: "But we can't rest on our laurels too much. We need to take each game as it comes because we have a game against Chelsea in a couple of days. We have an experienced squad who have been in England quite a while now. We know we can't look too far ahead.

"Things can change very quick. If you're not 100 per cent every game then you won't pick up points. We've definitely learned from that the last few seasons."

Club captain Deeney , who has been with Watford since 2010, added that the players were not concerning themselves with outside expectations, and are more focused on continuing their hard work on the pitch.

He revealed: "I let everybody else do the ambitions. We know what we have got in the dressing room. We are not a bad outfit. But we've got to keep doing what we're doing, be a bit arrogant in terms of knowing what we have got, but humble enough to know you have to work hard to win this league."