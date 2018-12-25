Chelsea & AC Milan Close to Agreeing Swap Deal for Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain in January

Chelsea and AC Milan are said to be close to agreeing a swap deal for Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata.

Morata has been continually linked with a move away from Chelsea after flattering to deceive during his first season-and-a-half with the blues. He's has found it difficult to nail down a regular starting XI spot for Chelsea so far this season and Maurizio Sarri has often opted to use Eden Hazard in a false nine role in the Spaniard's place.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

It now appears that the Blues are ready to offload Morata as soon as January and, according to Italian source Sport MediaSet, they will be looking to strike a direct swap deal with Milan for Higuain.

The Argentinean joined Milan on a season-long loan deal at the start of the season, but that loan could come to a premature end as Il Rossoneri are looking to reduce their current wage bill.

The 31-year-old would instead join Chelsea on a six-month loan deal, with Morata going the other way for an 18-month loan - cutting out Higuain's parent club Juventus entirely.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It is also being suggested that Higuain is looking to reunite with his former manager Sarri after he played under the Italian at Napoli.

Morata has also been linked with a potential move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants keen to bring in some cover for their current first choice striker Luis Suarez who is currently battling a knee injury.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has already suggested that he would be happy to see Morata make the move over to Spain saying, as per Goal: "If the rumours are true, he would be very welcome, as all the new players [are]."