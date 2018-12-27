Harry Kane Speaks Out Over Tottenham's (Lack of) Transfer Business as January Window Approaches

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Harry Kane has said that Tottenham don't need to do any transfer business in January, claiming their form so far this season has justified the club's decision not to sign any players in the summer.

There was a mood of crisis around the club after they became the first side in the history of the summer transfer window not to sign a single player in a given window, and their early season form coupled by the saga surrounding their stadium (or lack thereof) seemed to lend itself to that assessment. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

They've turned it round since, however, and their 5-0 win over Bournemouth, featuring another strike from Kane, moved them above Manchester City and to within six points of leaders Liverpool - something Kane nods to as justification for their lack of signings. 

"Sometimes if you can't find the right player there's no need to buy a player," he said, as quoted by ESPN

"That's obviously the gaffer's philosophy and that was his thinking in the summer. He believed in the squad he had and we're doing alright so far.

"We'll see what happens in the January transfer window. If the gaffer wants to buy someone then I'm sure he will. If he doesn't we'll crack on and keep doing what we're doing.

"New signings are up to the manager. If a new face comes in then we'll welcome him and make sure he trains hard, and he'll obviously try to get into the team. If we don't, then we've got a big enough squad that we can rotate. Players have been coming in and doing well. We'll be ready either way.

"I feel we've got a very strong attack, a very strong team. Without the midfield and defence playing the way they do, we don't score the goals. Everyone's been playing very well and everyone's got competition for places, which is great and what you need in a squad."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Kane and Spurs host Wolves on Saturday, before a New Year's Day trip to Cardiff precedes an FA Cup tie with Tranmere shortly followed by an Carabal Cup semi-final against London rivals Chelsea.

