Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Backs 'Man Utd Boy' Paul Pogba to Thrive Under New Regime at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that the club's record signing Paul Pogba can fulfil his full potential at Old Trafford following the midfielder's outstanding run of form in the aftermath of José Mourinho's departure.

The World Cup-winning midfielder was stigmatised under Manchester United's former manager, with some even speculating that Pogba could leave the club for a second time in his career due to his relationship with Mourinho.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Since Mourinho was removed by the club's top brass, however, Pogba has been back to his best and even scored twice during their 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day - ending a 417-minute goal drought for the Red Devils.

"‘That’s the Paul I know, the one I’ve known since I had him in the reserves," Solskjaer said after Manchester United's win over Huddersfield, quoted by the Daily Mail. "He’s always been a happy boy and always had a big smile on his face.

"When you play for United you should be happy. Of course it’s a responsibility but it’s also an honour and a privilege. He’s a United boy through and through.

"He knows what it means to play for Man United. Paul created two or three last time, this time he scored two himself and I hope he’ll enjoy it."

Pogba isn't the only player who's found a new lease of life under club legend Solskjaer either. The Norwegian revealed that Alexis Sánchez (remember him?) spent Christmas Day at Carrington in an attempt to improve his fitness.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester United will see out 2018 by hosting AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries caused Mourinho's side all sorts of problems back in November, but Solskjaer's rejuvenated team have momentum on their side ahead of the game.