Unai Emery Backs 'Good Example' Liverpool to Match Arsenal's Invincibles Feat This Season

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Unai Emery has admitted that Liverpool could emulate one of the great Arsenal teams of all time by becoming the Premier League’s next ‘Invincibles’ this season.

Arsenal travel to Merseyside to take on Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Liverpool side at Anfield on Sunday, with the Reds still yet to lose a league game this season. A remarkable run of form has seen Klopp’s side surge to the summit of the Premier League this term.

Having reached the half-way point of the season still unbeaten, questions have begun to turn to whether Liverpool can become the first side to go a full Premier League campaign unbeaten since Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ side of 2003/04. Emery said of Liverpool, via Arsenal’s official website: “At the moment, they are doing it and they can do [remain unbeaten].

“They can do that because they are doing it at the moment.

“We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look then, at this progress, in the process and they are a very good example.

“I am also looking, with the coaches also, at how we are now and with the difference in the table before those years and with us and with other teams.

“The progression with Liverpool is clear. Three years ago, they were out of the Champions League through the Premier League and through the Europa League, because they lost against us [at Sevilla].

“This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment.

“But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way. But we need also time, and sometimes the patience is very important for us.”

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Saturday, having lost two and drawn one of their last four games in all competitions.

Wednesday’s 1-1 draw away to Brighton was a setback to Arsenal’s hopes of keeping pace with the Premier League’s top four, and Saturday’s clash with Liverpool offers a no easier task in their bid to make up ground.

