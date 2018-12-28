Arrest Warrant Issued for Sheffield Wednesday Striker Fernando Forestieri After Missed Court Date

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri after the striker failed to appear at court on Friday.

The 28-year-old was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, after being charged with using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment on 24 July.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Per Sky Sports News, a warrant without bail has been issued for the Argentinian forward after his failure to attend.

The Championship club are said to be aware of the ongoing situation, but have refused to comment at this stage. 

The original offence relates to a reported brawl that occurred during a friendly match against Mansfield Town, in which Wednesday ended up falling to a 2-1 defeat. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Daily Star report that tempers between the two sides flared up at the final whistle, with both sets of players squaring up to each other. 

In the ensuing melee, Forestieri clashed with several of the Mansfield team and appeared to punch an opponent in the face, before being assaulted himself.

Wednesday's boss at the time Jos Luhukay admitted: "I've never seen anything like that before in a friendly. It was short but it was an explosion. I did not see what the reason was or why it came to that."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Forestieri, who has featured heavily for the Owls this season, has been out of action since the beginning of December after scans revealed he had torn his hamstring in his side's defeat away at Blackburn Rovers. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)