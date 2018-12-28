Arrest Warrant Issued for Sheffield Wednesday Striker Fernando Forestieri After Missed Court Date

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri after the striker failed to appear at court on Friday.

The 28-year-old was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, after being charged with using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment on 24 July.



Per Sky Sports News , a warrant without bail has been issued for the Argentinian forward after his failure to attend.

The Championship club are said to be aware of the ongoing situation, but have refused to comment at this stage.

The original offence relates to a reported brawl that occurred during a friendly match against Mansfield Town, in which Wednesday ended up falling to a 2-1 defeat.



The Daily Star report that tempers between the two sides flared up at the final whistle, with both sets of players squaring up to each other.

In the ensuing melee, Forestieri clashed with several of the Mansfield team and appeared to punch an opponent in the face, before being assaulted himself.

Wednesday's boss at the time Jos Luhukay admitted: "I've never seen anything like that before in a friendly. It was short but it was an explosion. I did not see what the reason was or why it came to that."



Forestieri, who has featured heavily for the Owls this season, has been out of action since the beginning of December after scans revealed he had torn his hamstring in his side's defeat away at Blackburn Rovers.

