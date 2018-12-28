Atletico Madrid Director States Lucas Hernandez Will Remain at the Club Until the End of the Season

December 28, 2018

Atletico Madrid executive director Miguel Angel Gil Marin has said he is open to discussing the sale of Lucas Hernandez in the summer, while reaffirming the club's stance that he will not be sold in January. 

The France international defender has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern of late, but recent reports suggested the Spanish side had categorically ruled out his sale to the Bavarians. 

While Marin does seem less than keen to allow the player to leave, he cited the positive relationship between themselves and the Bundesliga champions as one of the reasons productive talks could take place in the summer - providing the player wants the move. 


"The player cannot leave Atletico Madrid in this winter transfer window," he told Goal and Spox, as quoted by FourFourTwo magazine.

"We have a good relationship with Bayern and will meet with them in January to evaluate the situation.

"If the player wants to leave we will talk about it – but only about a transfer in July."

It's likely that compromising outlook will be appreciated by the player, who has so far shown no public desire to leave the club as they approach the halfway point of a La Liga season that sees them firmly embroiled in a title race.

When league duties resume on January 6th, they face a crucial trip to third-placed Sevilla, who could overtake their visitors with a win.

