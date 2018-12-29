Bayern Munich Make Second Bid Worth in Excess of £20m for Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Bayern Munich are understood to have made a second bid for young Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, worth in excess of £20m.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Bavarians in recent weeks, with news of a £13.5m bid from the German champions being reported early on Saturday morning. It's thought that Chelsea turned down that offer for Hudson-Odoi, though Bayern appear to have wasted little time in coming back with an improved bid.

Sky Sports report that the Bundesliga holders have lodged a second bid in excess of £20m for Hudson-Odoi, who has featured sporadically for Chelsea this season despite breaking into the first-team setup at the beginning of the campaign.

The Blues are believed to be holding out for a fee of at least £22.5m for their talented youngster, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020.

Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be keen on pursuing a deal for Hudson-Odoi - and they may look to use Chelsea's interest in Christian Pulisic as leverage to negotiate a deal of their own.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

News of Hudson-Odoi's potential departure is likely to dismay many Chelsea fans, with the winger widely considered to be one of the finer prospects to emerge from the Blues academy in recent years.

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea at Under-8s level, and has steadily progressed through the ranks - making his first-team breakthrough in the Community Shield at Wembley in August. He has only featured a further four times this season though - fuelling speculation that Maurizio Sarri is prepared to allow him to leave, should the Blues receive a suitable fee.

Personal terms are yet to be discussed between Bayern and Hudson-Odoi, though they are expected to be a formality for a player who has already enjoyed success when lifting the Under-17 World Cup with England back in 2017.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)