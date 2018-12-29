Bayern Munich Make Second Bid Worth in Excess of £20m for Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich are understood to have made a second bid for young Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, worth in excess of £20m.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Bavarians in recent weeks, with news of a £13.5m bid from the German champions being reported early on Saturday morning. It's thought that Chelsea turned down that offer for Hudson-Odoi, though Bayern appear to have wasted little time in coming back with an improved bid.

Sky Sports report that the Bundesliga holders have lodged a second bid in excess of £20m for Hudson-Odoi, who has featured sporadically for Chelsea this season despite breaking into the first-team setup at the beginning of the campaign.

The Blues are believed to be holding out for a fee of at least £22.5m for their talented youngster, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020.

Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be keen on pursuing a deal for Hudson-Odoi - and they may look to use Chelsea's interest in Christian Pulisic as leverage to negotiate a deal of their own.

News of Hudson-Odoi's potential departure is likely to dismay many Chelsea fans, with the winger widely considered to be one of the finer prospects to emerge from the Blues academy in recent years.

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea at Under-8s level, and has steadily progressed through the ranks - making his first-team breakthrough in the Community Shield at Wembley in August. He has only featured a further four times this season though - fuelling speculation that Maurizio Sarri is prepared to allow him to leave, should the Blues receive a suitable fee.

Pulisic summer arrival suggests that one or two of Hazard, Willian and Pedro will go but wouldn't it be nice if Chelsea put their faith in Hudson-Odoi? — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 29, 2018

Personal terms are yet to be discussed between Bayern and Hudson-Odoi, though they are expected to be a formality for a player who has already enjoyed success when lifting the Under-17 World Cup with England back in 2017.