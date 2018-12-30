Barcelona Make Contact With Villarreal Regarding Potential Deal For Arsenal Target Pablo Fornals

By 90Min
December 30, 2018

Barcelona have reportedly sent a staff member to meet with Villarreal in order to negotiate a potential deal for wanted midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Fornals has been performing very well so far this season and has been catching the eye of plenty of top teams right across Europe. Some of his most notable performances came in Villarreal's Europa League group stage campaign, where he registered two goals and two assists as his side ended up topping their group.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

It appears that Barcelona are interested in bolstering their current ranks with the 22-year-old and, according to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, the Blaugrana have already made initial contact with Villarreal.

The Catalan giants are also said to have contacted Fornals personally in an attempt to convince him to make the switch.

Another reason for Barcelona's interest is his relatively low release clause which sits at just £23.4m. If Barcelona were to activate this clause then Villarreal would be powerless to prevent him from leaving.

However, Barcelona are not the only team who have been keeping tabs on Fornals. A host of sides have been linked with a move for the Spaniard, including ArsenalWest Ham and Bayern Munich - all of which are in the market for an attacking midfielder.

With Aaron Ramsey set to leave Arsenal sooner rather than later, Unai Emery will be looking to reshape his current Arsenal squad and he has his sights set on Fornals to fill in the gap that will be left behind by the Welshman.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Emery may also be looking at a replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose future with the Gunners seems to be in the balance after frequently being left out of match-day squads so far this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)