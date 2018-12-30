Liverpool Set Three New Staggering Club Records After Thrashing Arsenal in the Premier League

Liverpool continued their excellent start to the Premier League season on Saturday as they hammered Arsenal 5-1 at Anfield to move nine points clear at the top of the table, setting more records in the process.

The Reds recovered from conceding an early goal by responding in emphatic style as Roberto Firmino scored twice in as many minutes before Sadio Mane tapped-in a third.

Top-scorer Mohamed Salah made it 4-1 before half-time by converting a penalty which virtually ended the game as a contest.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Firmino completed his hat-trick in the second half from the spot, adding even more sparkle to what was yet another famous night for Liverpool at Anfield in 2018.

By defeating Arsenal on Saturday, the Reds secured an eighth victory in December which is a new club record for the number of wins in a month.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson all leading their defence, Liverpool have conceded just eight goals so far this season which is the fewest they have ever conceded after twenty league games, surpassing their previous best of nine in 1979.

Saturday's victory was their 27th in the Premier League in 2018 and moved Jurgen Klopp's side on to 88 points for the calendar year which is the most they have ever achieved in their 126-year history.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the league this season, will be hoping to start 2019 on a high as they face a trip to the Premier League's reigning champions Manchester City on January 3rd.

By avoiding defeat at the Etihad, the Reds will move one step closer to the possibility of becoming only the third team after Preston North End in 1889 and Arsenal in 2004 to go an entire season undefeated in England's top division.

