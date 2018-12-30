Newcastle Fans React on Twitter to Jamaal Lascelles' Latest Performance in Draw at Watford

Newcastle were denied their third away victory of the season on Saturday as a late Watford equaliser ensured that the game ended 1-1 at Vicarage Road, and the fans have singled out Jamaal Lascelles as the culprit responsible for them losing two points.

Salomon Rondon put the Magpies ahead in the first half, expertly placing a header past Hornets keeper Ben Foster in the 29th minute.

The Venezuelan striker thought he had doubled his side's lead later on in the game only to see his goal ruled out offside.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Watford, who dominated possession throughout, salvaged a point as Abdoulaye Doucoure headed in from a Gerard Deulofeu cross in the 82nd minute.

In what was a tough afternoon for Newcastle, Lascelles once again seemed to struggle at the heart of defence.

The former Nottingham Forest academy graduate has experienced a drop in form in recent weeks after establishing himself as a key player for the Magpies since joining the club alongside goalkeeper Karl Darlow in 2014.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In the absence of Florian Lejeune, Lascelles is arguably Newcastle's best defender and so it will be concerning for Rafael Benitez if he continues to perform below par in the next few games.



Some Newcastle fans took to social media to voice their opinions on what they thought about Lascelles' form in recent weeks, here is what they had to say:

How does Lascelles keep getting the nod ahead of Schär?

Lascelles is our 4th best CB in my opinion behind Scär, Fernandez and Leguene (when fully fit)

I think he is a liability #NUFC — Dean Leybourne (@DeanLeybourne) December 29, 2018

Kenedy seems to be getting alot of grief mind for his performances when most the goals we concede seems to be Lascelles fault and he’s still starting!Mental #nufc — David Urwin (@DiddyNUFC) December 29, 2018

Lascelles is actually stealing a living at the moment — Kendall ♛ (@kendallrowanx) December 29, 2018

Rafa doesn't help himself like. Lascelles getting in the team over Schar is a complete joke. #NUFC — adam (@AdamLittle99) December 29, 2018

Beyond me how Shar is not getting in ahead of lascelles the way he’s been playing — stack (@JoshHeywood98) December 29, 2018

Newcastle will be looking to move further away from from the relegation zone when they face a resurgent Manchester United at St James' Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies are currently fifteenth in the Premier League and will be desperate to produce a performance against the Red Devils in front of their loyal supporters.

