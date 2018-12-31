Jamie Redknapp Names Declan Rice's New Deal as West Ham's Best Business This Year

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Jamie Redknapp has praised West Ham after young midfielder Declan Rice signed a new deal with the club, hailing it as one of the best bits of business they've done this year.

Rice has impressed for the Hammers this season and has played a big role in their recent spell of good form, sitting deep and breaking up opposition attacks while players like Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic bomb forward.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp acknowledged the signings the Irons made in the summer but claimed Rice penning a new deal may prove to be the shrewder move in the future.

He wrote: "Tying Declan Rice down to a new deal is a contender for being West Ham’s best bit of business in 2018.

"They made big signings in the summer but this was vital. Rice is a humble boy who lives for football. He’s only 19 years old but already one of the top flight’s most impressive defensive midfielders. He deserved his new long-term deal."

With four wins in their last six games, West Ham will have designs on a top ten finish in this season's Premier League and Rice will no doubt be integral to those hopes.

Rice, who has played international friendlies for the Republic of Ireland but is still able to change his allegiance to England, has featured in 17 league games this season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He will likely feature at the London Stadium on Wednesday when West Ham host Brighton, looking to bounce back from their recent 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

