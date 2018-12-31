Liverpool Eyeing New Back-Up Left Back After Alberto Moreno Criticises Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
December 31, 2018

Liverpool reportedly want to sign a new back-up left back as there are doubts over Alberto Moreno's future at the club.

The Spaniard recently criticised the former Dortmund manager over a lack of playing time and is believed to be eyeing a move away from Anfield after featuring in just two Premier League games so far this season.

Andy Robertson has been the club's main left back since his arrival from Hull in the summer of 2017 but according to the Times, cited by the Express, the Reds want another left back to compete with the Scot and are not certain Moreno can be that squad player.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Earlier in December, Moreno said"I do not feel good, that is the truth. I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity.


"The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply I did not like the way [Klopp] has treated me, you can say that.

"Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs. I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January I am free to listen to any offer."

While Liverpool are not expected to be majorly active in the January transfer window, Klopp has hinted that deals could be done if necessary.

He said: “I’m very happy with what I’ve got and what I have but, how I said, we don’t know.


“That’s the only little bit why I keep the door open because if some things happen - a few more things - then we need to have to have a look.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“There is coming a monstrous number of games still and it’s really important always that we can react, but as long as we can react it’s all good.

“If something will dramatically change then we need to have a look, that’s all. If nothing happens then I would say we will not do anything.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)