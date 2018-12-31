Liverpool Eyeing New Back-Up Left Back After Alberto Moreno Criticises Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool reportedly want to sign a new back-up left back as there are doubts over Alberto Moreno's future at the club.

The Spaniard recently criticised the former Dortmund manager over a lack of playing time and is believed to be eyeing a move away from Anfield after featuring in just two Premier League games so far this season.

Andy Robertson has been the club's main left back since his arrival from Hull in the summer of 2017 but according to the Times, cited by the Express, the Reds want another left back to compete with the Scot and are not certain Moreno can be that squad player.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Earlier in December, Moreno said: "I do not feel good, that is the truth. I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity.





"The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply I did not like the way [Klopp] has treated me, you can say that.

"Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs. I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January I am free to listen to any offer."

While Liverpool are not expected to be majorly active in the January transfer window, Klopp has hinted that deals could be done if necessary.

He said: “I’m very happy with what I’ve got and what I have but, how I said, we don’t know.





“That’s the only little bit why I keep the door open because if some things happen - a few more things - then we need to have to have a look.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“There is coming a monstrous number of games still and it’s really important always that we can react, but as long as we can react it’s all good.

“If something will dramatically change then we need to have a look, that’s all. If nothing happens then I would say we will not do anything.”