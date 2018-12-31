Real Madrid Considering Shock Swap Deal Involving Toni Kroos to Sign Inter Forward Mauro Icardi

Real Madrid are considering involving Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in a deal to bring Inter striker Mauro Icardi to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reports in Italy.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having left for Juventus in the summer, the reigning Champions League holders currently only have Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz as their out-and-out striking options.



Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Express ) are now reporting that Real plan on proposing a cash-plus-player deal involving Kroos to land Icardi in the upcoming January transfer window.





The report further adds that Inter are willing to enter into negotiations with their Madrid counterparts in a bid to strike a personal agreement with World Cup winner Kroos .



Inter captain Icardi has long been linked with a move away from the San Siro, and it has been suggested that Real remain ahead of fierce rivals Barcelona in the race to capture the Nerazzurri forward.

The Catalan giants are also said to be reluctant over making a move for Icardi , after the striker's apparent struggles in linking up with Argentina teammate Lionel Messi whilst on international duty.



Inter were reportedly linked with a move for Kroos' Madrid teammate Luka Modric in the summer, before the Croatian international opted to stay put at the Bernabeu.





Despite failing to fire Inter into the last 16 of the Champions League this season, Icardi has once again enjoyed a relatively successful season in front of goal.

Mauro Icardi: Of the 107 players to score 10 or more goals, Icardi had a better conversion rate (28.7%) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues last season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/aVgDkIPFES pic.twitter.com/Nw1GOH2whg — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 21, 2018