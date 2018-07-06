Has Belgium Ever Won the World Cup?

Belgium has made 13 previous World Cup appearances.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2018

Coming off of their amazing 2-1 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals, Belgium is headed to the World Cup semifinals for the second time in history.

Despite having 13 World Cup appearances, the Red Devils have never won the illustrious tournament. The team's best finish came in 1986, which is when they last reached the semifinal but ended the tournament in fourth place.

In their last World Cup appearance, Belgium was defeated 1-0 by Argentina in the 2014 quarterfinals. Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain scored in the first 10 minutes to give Argentina an early lead in the dramatic match.

Belgium will face France in the semifinals on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET in St. Petersburg.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)