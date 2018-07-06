Has Belgium Ever Won the World Cup?

Coming off of their amazing 2-1 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals, Belgium is headed to the World Cup semifinals for the second time in history.

Despite having 13 World Cup appearances, the Red Devils have never won the illustrious tournament. The team's best finish came in 1986, which is when they last reached the semifinal but ended the tournament in fourth place.

In their last World Cup appearance, Belgium was defeated 1-0 by Argentina in the 2014 quarterfinals. Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain scored in the first 10 minutes to give Argentina an early lead in the dramatic match.

Belgium will face France in the semifinals on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET in St. Petersburg.