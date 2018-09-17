This season, the UEFA Champions League viewing experience will be different after Turner Sports acquired the English-speaking aspects of the tournament from Fox Sports.

Univision Deportes, meanwhile, is the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the Champions League.

One of the changes will be start time. This year, most games will no longer begin at 2:45 p.m. ET, like in the past. Instead, 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET will be the new time windows.

For TV, the games will be shown on TNT in English, with games in Spanish on Univision/UDN, UniMas and Galavision. TNT will air 46 Champions League games throughout the season.

The games will be live streamed on B/R Live, Fubo TV and TNT/Univision streaming services. On B/R Live, the pricing plan ranges from $2.99 per game, $9.99 for a monthly subscription or $79.99 for an annual plan.

The first round of group stage matches will take place on Sept. 18 and 19. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the knockout stage, which begins on Feb. 12. The final, which will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, is on June 1.

Last season, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3–1 in Kiev, Ukraine, to earn its third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons.

