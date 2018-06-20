How Many Goals Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have at the World Cup?

Nina Zotina/Sputnik via AP Images

Ronaldo's hat-trick proves to be his best performance in a World Cup so far (by a lot). 

By Heather Boehm
June 20, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is making his fourth appearance at a World Cup this year in Russia. And after two games, he appears to be playing better than ever. 

Ronaldo debuted in the World Cup in 2006, helping lead Portugal to the semifinals in Germany. But entering this year, Ronaldo's goal count at the World Cup perhaps wasn't as high as one would expect. He scored one goal in each 2006, 2010 and 2014. 

The 2018 tournament has been different. He scored a hat trick in his first game against Spain, a 3–3 draw between the two best teams in Group B. And in Portugal's second game against Morocco, the 33-year-old forward found the back of the net again, his team's lone goal in a 1–0 win. His four goals in Portugal's first two games bring his career total at the World Cup to seven.

Ronaldo's current form has him an early favorite to win the World Cup's golden boot, given to the tournament's most prolific scorer. Whether he earns that honor likely depends on how far Portugal advances. 

Here's a look at Ronaldo's goal count at the last four World Cups: 

2006: 1

2010: 1

2014: 1

2018 (ongoing): 4

More Soccer

