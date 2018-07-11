Has England Ever Won the World Cup?

The 2018 World Cup marks England's 15th time in the world's premier soccer tournament. England is be seeking their second World Cup title as they take on Croatia in the semifinals.

England is looking to win its first World Cup since it defeated West Germany in 1966 for its lone championship in the tournament's history.

In the quarterfinals, England knocked off Sweden 2-0 to earn its first trip to the World Cup semifinals since 1990, when it lost to eventual-champion Germany on penalties.

England have failed to qualify for the finals on three occasions, in 1974, 1978 and 1994. The Three Lions have failed to advance from the group stages three times as well, in 1950, 1958 and 2014.